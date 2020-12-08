Coat game strong!

Kate Middleton has stepped up her royal wardrobe with festive style during her and Prince William’s three-day tour of the U.K. to thank frontline workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are travelling by royal train this week, embarking on quick visits to England, Scotland, and Wales. At each stop, the duchess has proved once again that she has excellent taste in winter coats.

Take, for example, this luscious fitted forest green Alexander McQueen coat, which she accessorized with a tartan scarf that has a special connection to Canada. Naturally, the duchess also wore her signature floral face mask.

Catherine looked cheery when she changed into a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat, which she’s worn before, when the couple arrived in Edinburgh on Monday. The coat is perfect for a blustery day, as it features a long length and a high cowl neck — no scarf needed!

But, in our opinion, the showstopper of the tour so far is a striking crimson red Alexander McQueen coat, which she wore during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on Tuesday. The duchess wore the coat over a pleated tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt (also worn in 2019 at a Kensington Palace Christmas party) and a black jumper, and paired with Ralph Lauren boots and a coordinating scarf.

During the tour, the duke and duchess met with frontline workers, teachers, volunteers, school children, long-term care home staff and residents, and others to listen to their experiences during the pandemic and thank those who have been contributing to their communities amid the COVID-19 crisis.