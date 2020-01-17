Could Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family of five be complete?

In her first public royal outing since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the news they would be stepping back as senior royals, the Duchess of Cambridge told a fan she thinks she and her husband are done having children.

While chatting with fans in Bradford, Yorkshire on Wednesday, fan Josh Macpalce confessed to Kate that he sent congratulations cards to the couple after the births of their three kids. Kate then revealed to Macpalce that the chances of there being a baby No. 4 are unlikely.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” said Kate.

William and Kate share three children together: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Despite the bombshell that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped on the Royal Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton were in “good spirits,” People reports.

In a statement released to the media, the Queen said she and her family are “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”