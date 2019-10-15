Kate Middleton’s clothes are making Pakistanis proud. The Duchess of Cambridge, who, along with Prince William, is in Pakistan for a five-day royal tour, has been wearing traditional Pakistani outfits to pay her respects to her host country. On Monday, the duchess arrived at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan wearing a Catherine Walker-designed turquoise ombre shalwar kameez, the national dress of Pakistan, which features a long tunic or shirt over loose-fitting pants. She looked stunning:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate wore the national dress of Pakistan for the start of the royal tour.

Pakistani Sarah Daud Janjua noted on Twitter that Kate’s outfit was a “modern twist to the shalwar.”

Good choice of neckline 👍🏼

It is giving the illusion of a dupatta draped across the neck (like women in Pakistan wear it!) without the hassle of handling a real duppatta.



The bottom is what we call a “straight pant” in daily use. Modern twist to the shalwar.#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/WwsLahfU2B — Sarah Daud Janjua (@SarahDJanjua) October 14, 2019

On Day 2 of the royal tour, Duchess Kate visited a school in Islamabad, the nation’s capital, wearing a gorgeous embroidered blue shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess wears an embroidered blue shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

Later on that day, the duchess changed into a green kurta — green being a nod to Pakistan’s national flag — for her visit to the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. Fans couldn’t get enough of her commitment to honouring Pakistan through her clothes.

She is slaying in our national dress😍 This is how they show love for our culture we should be proud of it 🇵🇰#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/jBBdJhiQSH — SCARy🌬 (Shummi+wajji 🎂) (@Dewy_chewy713) October 15, 2019

Kate Middleton reminds of her mother in law Diana in blue Shalwar Kameez ❤ Thanks for acknowledging our culture 🙂👌

Shehzada Khan with Royal family ❤#RoyaltourPakistan#PakistanLeadingPeace#KateMiddleton#RoyalVisitPakistan#royalcouplepic.twitter.com/U9SRztDYfp — Syed Shoaib Gillani (@SyedShabiGilani) October 15, 2019

Totally loving #KateMiddleton Pakistani style- the gorgeous green outfit is a beautiful tribute to our national flag. It’s making me want to dig out my own shalwar kameez suits now.. (along with my thermals!😊) #RoyalVisitPakistan#RoyaltourPakistan#PrinceWilliam#Cambridgespic.twitter.com/ArGLW6pwE4 — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 15, 2019

Finally, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge changed into formal wear for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the National Monument in Islamabad. Kate wore an emerald-green Jenny Packham gown and accessorized with a dupatta — a shawl-like scarf — while William wore a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani brand Naushemian. And oh yeah, they arrived to the event in a tuk tuk!

Watch: the couple have arrived at the Pakistan Monument — by rickshaw. William in a sherwani by Naushemian and Kate is in Jenny Packham — and in the green of Pakistan #RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/rB0OGFTDAY — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 15, 2019

Royal watchers were in their feelings over the couple’s Pakistani pride.

Can we appreciate this? Please? William a traditional Sherwani. Catherine in a gown but in green and she has a scarf on the side. THAT TOO IN GREEN BOTH OF THEM. Like? You got to appreciate this one 😭💚#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/4CIJILtq5o — Sheesh | #RoyalVisitPakistan (@ithesheeshkebab) October 15, 2019

Excuse me, they look gorgeous. I AM AMAZED. 😭💓💓💓



I love these two people so much and can we appreciate Kate’s scarf-like dupatta on the shoulder like carrying it with a gown which can go on its own but no she showcased the culture again. 😭😍💚#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/K1hnrQhS3P — Sheesh | #RoyalVisitPakistan (@ithesheeshkebab) October 15, 2019

Him in sherwani and Kate in Green makes my heart smile♥️#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/fXPDgDwa2b — ماریہ♡ (@xyzmariaa) October 15, 2019

I really love the way their incorporating our culture in their wardrobe. 🥺💞#RoyalVisitPakistanpic.twitter.com/ZYncZM6xcA — Abeera. (@abeerayy_19) October 15, 2019

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

The duke and duchess are known to pay tribute to their host countries whenever they go on tour through their outfits. During the couple’s first tour of Canada in 2011, Kate added local touches to her outfits, such as a red maple leaf fascinator, a cowboy hat at the Calgary Stampede, and a maple leaf pin.