Pregnant Katy Perry Is Battling ‘Waves’ Of Depression While On Lockdown

Katy Perry isn’t feeling too great.

Like most other people — famous and not-so-famous alike — the 35-year-old singer has been spending the coronavirus pandemic at home, sheltering in place among family.

But the whole isolation thing is starting to get to the extroverted performer, and she admitted to how she’s been feeling on Twitter just the other day.

“Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse,” she tweeted, “trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

If the “waves of depression” thing sounds a bit familiar, it’s because connecting with other people is one of the most basic human impulses, and having to stay away can have a profound impact on your mental health — especially if you already struggle with mental health.

Perry has been upfront about her mental health throughout her career and, in an interview with Vogue India, from January of this year, she opened up about some of the struggles she faced between 2017 and 2018.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed,” she explained. “In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey… We talk about all our different organs but never talk about our brain, which keeps us functioning the most.”

“In a weird way, being on lockdown has forced me to slow down — which is probably, in turn, really good, while I’m growing a child,” she explained. “And it’s forced me to find even more balance. Because, when I have a child, I will still be at home, basically, and I’m not used to that. I’m used to, like, jet setting everywhere.”

When one follower admitted she was having a hard time staying positive with a wedding already planned for June, Perry opened up about how she was feeling, too.

“It’s OK to feel all the feelings,” she said. Her wedding with Bloom had been scheduled to take place in Japan this summer, but the couple postponed it until the following year once the pandemic hit.

As for the baby shower she’d had in mind, she said that was on hold, too.