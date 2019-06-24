New Billboards Try To Lure Kawhi To California

Kawhi Leonard is about to become a free agent and a California team is trying hard to convince the Toronto Raptors star to make a run for the border.

Theforward, NBA Finals MVP and newly anointed Canadian folk hero will have his pick as to which team he drops buckets for next season.

Toronto fans are doing everything they can to try and convince Leonard to stay in Toronto, including offering him gym memberships, penthouse condos and stalking him at Home Depot.

It’s honestly a little much. Many people are saying we should just let the poor man eat at overpriced restaurants in peace.

But at least it seems like Southern California also has an equal lack of chill. The Los Angeles Clippers are also courting Leonard, and this week they went big.

Two billboards have appeared on highways near Los Angeles attempting to lure the star to So-Cal.