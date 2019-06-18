ASSOCIATED PRESS Kawhi Leonard's daughter sleeps like it's NBD during the Toronto Raptors victory parade in Toronto on June 17, 2019.

The Toronto Raptors had their day in the sun at the Raptors parade Monday. And so did their adorable kids! The Raps, many of whom are dads, already celebrated their championship win with their biggest-little fans after Game 6. And the kids, who we’re going to go ahead and knight “Canada’s royal babies,” were in fine form at the victory parade. But maybe none more so than Kawhi Leonard’s adorable daughter. WATCH: Kawhi Leonard’s daughter naps through the parade.

Leonard, who is notoriously private about his personal life, gave us a rare peek at his family by having his girlfriend Kishele Shipley and daughter Kaliyah front and centre with him the whole time. More importantly, Kaliyah napped during the parade, and that is goals. How that child slept through the roars of the crowd and the beating sun, we would love to know. Teach us your secrets, Kawhi!

How?? Did he sleep train? Does he have one of those magic unicorn babies that will sleep anywhere? Or, like a lot of kids, is Kaliyah one of those children that will only sleep in a moving vehicle?

Maybe we’re all oohing and aahing over his sleeping angel, but later that night Leonard was driving loops around his neighbourhood, chugging coffee, with her buckled into the back seat, just so she’d fall asleep. Maybe it was just her nap time? Maybe the roar of the crowd acted like white noise? More than likely, we’ll never know, and will just have to wonder jealously.

On a scale of 0 to Kawhi Leonard's daughter, how well would you say you sleep at night? https://t.co/81hmg5Bfeh — Candice Luo (@CandiceLuo1) June 18, 2019

Her Zzzs didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where others were equally as bewildered/charmed.

Can't believe daughter sleeping like that noise outside is nothing tho lmao 😂😂😍 — Robert Hasan (@roberthasan41) June 18, 2019

Regardless of how she slept so well, Kaliyah was impossibly cute in her purple Raptors shirt and pigtails.

And OMG is that a red tutu? We’re dead.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Kawhi Leonard and his daughter in Toronto On June 17, 2019.

Will you just look at her clinging to her dad here? Oh, and NBD, but then she met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Kawhi and his daughter chat with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/sN7coa3ahX — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

Yep, it’s official: we’re in love. We can only hope that someday we will sleep as deeply in our own beds as Kaliyah does in an open-air, double-decker bus during the event of the decade. Other Raptors dads celebrated with their little ones, too. Kyle Lowry’s kids — seven-year-old Karter and three-year-old Kameron — were on stage with him.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kyle Lowry on stage during the Raptors Parade.

It was definitely a family affair. Even Trudeau’s kids made an appearance, and they seemed absolutely star-struck.