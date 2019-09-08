Kawhi Leonard's Sister Reportedly Charged In 84-Year-Old Woman's Death

A woman who is reportedly the sister of the Toronto Raptors’ former star player Kawhi Leonard has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death of an 84-year-old at a California casino.

Afaf Anis Assad died on Wednesday after being attacked at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula over Labour Day weekend, police said.

Kimesha Williams, 35, is one of two women who’s been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the incident, a spokesman for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times.

The spokesman would not comment on Williams’ connection with Leonard but the Riverside Press-Enterprise said a relative of the 28-year-old NBA star confirmed the pair were brother and sister.

According to court documents, surveillance footage showed Williams and 39-year-old Candace Townsel following Assad into a casino bathroom on the morning of Aug. 31. The two women exited the bathroom minutes later and left the premises; an unconscious Assad was found by a witness ― her skull broken and her purse, which had about $1,000 inside, missing.