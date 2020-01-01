Our beloved Keanu Reeves has had a pretty excellent year. He stormed into theatres with the well-received third instalment of the “John Wick” franchise, and honoured his Canadian roots in “Toy Story 4.”

He also showed off his underrated comic chops as an exaggerated pompous and affected version of himself opposite Ali Wong and Randall Park in “Always Be By Maybe.”

He’s also demonstrated startling kindness and appears to have started a romantic relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.

So yes, Reeves won 2019. But what does his 2020 look like?

He’s already delighted nerds with some of his projects for 2020, like a summer reprise as a goofy, loveable slacker in “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” the third instalment of the late ’80s/early ’90s movie series that finds the titular heroes as middle-aged dads.

He’ll be appearing as Johnny Silverhand, a “rock star turned vigilante” with a bionic arm, in the video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” to be released in April. And he’ll play a sage named Sage made out of sage in the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie “Sponge on the Run,” due out in May.

So, what else does the New Year entail? Because we sadly don’t have access to the man itself, we had to turn to the next most reliable source: astrology.

Reeves was born Sept. 2, 1964, making him a Virgo, the practical-minded and detail-oriented Earth sign that loves solving problems and supporting others. (This, of course, is assuming you don’t prescribe to the internet theory that he’s in fact immortal and ageless.)

And luckily for him, Virgos are set to have a pretty positive new year, according to master astrologer Susan Miller, who told Fashion Week that “the people who are going to do the best this year are the Virgos.” The sign will find themselves at the right place at the right time,” she said.

And this is especially significant in the realm of love, apparently: “Virgo has the best love aspects of the year. The very best of anybody. Virgo is having love, parties, and friendship.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Keanu Reeves with his rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Grant in L.A. in November. Regrettably, we don't have a reliable source for Grant's astrological sign, so we can't calculate their compatibility.

The CBC, which publishes horoscopes for some reason, writes that for Virgos, “celestial indications herald peace coming to a particularly stormy sector of your life.” That sounds nice!

And the clearly very reliable Horoscope.com says that Virgo’s ruling planet, Mercury, “begins in practical, kindred earth sign Capricorn and quickly forms a conjunction with mind-expanding Jupiter, setting an optimistic tone for the year.”

It looks like the new decade will continue to be good to Keanu. He has two highly awaited projects in the works for 2021: “John Wick 4” and “The Matrix 4,” which for a time were slotted into the same May 2021 weekend.

Happy New Year to all, but especially to Keanu Reeves.