Keanu Reeves has never confirmed nor denied his immortality, but the Canadian actor’s latest passion project practically spells out the fact that he will outlive us all.

The “John Wick” star revealed he’s been creating and writing his very own comic book in a USA today exclusive. Titled “BRZRKR,” the 12-issue graphic novel series promises plenty of action and existential angst from an 80,000-year-old protagonist who looks suspiciously like Reeves himself.

What’s “BRZRKR” about?

The gritty, moral-questioning series stars an immortal man named Berzerker who was fathered by a war god and has spent centuries “walking a blood-soaked path.”

“I had this image in my head of a guy fighting through the ages because of his father’s compulsion to violence,” the 55-year-old told USA Today.

When readers meet the hero, he’s doing secret missions for the U.S. government in order to learn more about his past.

Previews by the book’s distributor Boom! Studios show the Keanu lookalike nonchalantly posing in ripped clothing, streaked in blood, and, this might be good to mention, riddled with arrows. Good thing he has a healing factor, which allows for some creative gore.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, I think it would be fun just to see him punch through someone’s chest or pull out a rib or rip an arm off,’” Reeves said. “It’s fun to have these kinds of outrageous consequences and still have the character kind of moving forward.”

But despite the carnage, Reeves hinted at the character’s vulnerable side and described him as funny, warm, and “world weary ... he’s seen a lot.” Sound familiar?

Knowing all this, it seems like “BRZRKR” is shaping up to be Reeves’ most self-referential work yet. Among preview panels shared with media, a rain-drenched page stands out as a possible homage to the “sad Keanu” meme.

The series is co-written by Matt Kindt — an author known for his expertise in the espionage genre — who revealed that Reeves often acted out scenes when they were writing.

“It was like kind of a nightmare as a writer if you’re writing dialogue and somebody reads it out loud, you hate it, but it’s a great test [to have Keanu do it],” Kindt told pop culture outlet Bleeding Cool.

The writer also commended Reeves’ emotional intelligence in the writing room.

“We think we’re tired and weary of the state of the world and how things seem to repeat themselves ... think how tired a character who’s been through it over and over and over again. Imagine how weary they would be,” he said.

Other members of Reeves’ comic book posse include illustrator Alessandro Vitti, Eisner-nominated colourist Bill Crabtree, concept artist Rafael Grampá, and long-time industry letterer Clem Robins, the distributor’s website states.

Since the series isn’t published by DC Comics or Marvel, don’t expect “BRZRKR” to team up with Batman or make a cameo in the next Wolverine flick anytime soon. However, the project may find a home on the small screen; Netflix is a potential contender to bring the series to life someday, as USA Today reports Boom! Studios has a “first-look deal” with the streaming site.