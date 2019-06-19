Elizabeth Williams/Associated Press Keith Raniere, center in this courtroom drawing, during the first day of his sex trafficking trial on May 7, 2019.

NEW YORK — The former leader of a purported self-help group was convicted Wednesday of federal charges that centred on lurid details of what prosecutors called a secret society of “sex slaves” within a community of followers in upstate New York. A jury in federal court in Brooklyn took less than five hours to find Keith Raniere guilty on all counts of sex-trafficking and other charges accusing him of coercing women into unwanted sex using systematic shame and humiliation. Raniere listened attentively, but showed no visible reaction as he learned the verdict. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Raniere plans to appeal.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images Keith Ranieres lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court on May 7, 2019 in New York.

“Keith maintains his innocence. It’s a very sad day for him,” Agnifilo said. “I think he’s not surprised, but he maintains that he didn’t mean to do anything wrong.” Raniere’s sentencing is set for Sept. 25. Raniere once had an international following with a foothold in Hollywood with his self-help group, called NXIVM, that was deemed a cult by critics. His adherents included TV actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as a friend of a young Superman in the series “Smallville,” and Seagram’s liquor fortune heiress, Clare Bronfman. Prosecutors had told jurors that someone known as “Vanguard” and revered as “the smartest man in the world” among some followers was actually a creepy con man who barely got passing grades in college.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Actress Allison Mack leaves the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse with her lawyers on Feb. 6, 2019 in New York City.

The sorority, sometimes called "The Vow," was created "to satisfy the defendant's desire for sex, power and control," Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza said in closing arguments. Among the more damning allegations against Raniere were that he had some women branded with his initials and that he started having sex with one of his followers starting at age 15. Prosecutors said he took a series of nude photos of the teen that were shown at trial, one by one, to the eight women and four men who comprised the jury. Raniere kept the child pornography stashed in his private study as "a trophy" of "his sexual conquest," Penza said.

The defence argued Raniere was a genuine believer in unconventional means for self-improvement and that all his sexual encounters with female followers of NXIVM were consensual. His behaviour could be seen as “repulsive and offensive, but we don’t convict people in this country for being repulsive or offensive,” Agnifilo said in his closings. Raniere, 58, was arrested at a Mexican hideout in 2018 following an investigation his Albany-area group. His organization began to crumble amid sensational reports about The Vow alleging its members were held down and branded in ceremonies at a “sorority house” for them that had a mock dungeon. Mack and Bronfman, who were named as defendants with Raniere in a federal indictment, pleaded guilty before they could go to trial with him. They didn’t testify, leaving a co-operating member of his inner circle and three victims from the secret sorority as the key witnesses.

Mary Altaffer/AP Photo Clare Bronfman, right, leaves Federal court with her attorney in New York on July 25, 2018.