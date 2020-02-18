FilmMagic via Getty Images Kellye Nakahara Wallett makes a red carpet appearance at an event in California in 2009. The actress died Sunday from cancer, her son told The Associated Press.

NEW YORK — Kellye Nakahara Wallett, a film and television actress best known for playing Lt. Nurse Kellye Yamato on “M*A*S*H,” has died at age 72.

Son William Wallett told The Associated Press that Wallett died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer. She was at her home in Pasadena, Calif., surrounded by family and friends.

A native of O’ahu, Hawaii, who was listed as Kellye Nakahara while on “M-A-S-H,” Wallett also appeared in the film “Clue” and in John Hughes’ “She’s Having a Baby.” More recently, she worked as a watercolour artist and was involved in the local arts community. She is survived by her husband, David Wallett; two children and four grandchildren.

“M*A*S*H,” the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran from 1972 to 1983. Nurse Kellye carries a secret crush on the show’s major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda. In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his “eyes ... on every nurse” except her.

“For your information,” she tells him, “I happen to have a fantastic sense of humour, a bubbly personality and I am warm and sensitive like you wouldn’t believe. I also sing and play the guitar and I’m learning to tap dance. And on top of all that, I happen to be cute as hell.”

Thanks to @mattrett for posting this wonderful #KellyeNakahara scene from the final episode of #MASH. Nakahara is gone too soon but her presence is so deeply ingrained in the American cultural consciousness that she’ll surely be with us forever. RIP https://t.co/Tn06XPtlpu — Chuck Wilson (@ChuckWilsonLA) February 18, 2020

