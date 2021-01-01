Was there any other way for 2020 to go out? First responders in Kelowna, B.C. responded to a literal dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve, because apparently the wretched year has a sense of humour.

I can't think of a more appropriate way to send off 2020 than a dumpster fire on New year's Eve. #Kelowna@IAFF953 fire crews responded to and knocked down a fire in a dumpster outside Source Adult shop, shortly after 10 p.m. tonight. For @KelownaCapNewspic.twitter.com/1lVov1TZRk — Phil McLachlan (@newspaperphil) January 1, 2021

According to Kelowna RCMP, first responders attended the blaze around 10:30 p.m. The small fire was fully extinguished without further damage to property. In a statement to HuffPost, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that while it’s fun to joke about the appropriate end to 2020, it’s important to keep fire safety in mind.