CP Ken Pereira testifies at the Charbonneau Commission in Montreal on Oct. 28, 2013.

MONTREAL — Ken Pereira, one of the first people to blow the whistle on corruption in Quebec’s construction industry, is running as a Quebec City-area candidate in the fall election for Maxime Bernier’s nascent People’s Party of Canada.

But instead of being noticed for his public service, the former president of an industrial mechanics union is getting attention for an online presence where he often promotes conspiracy theories.

Pereira has compared the fight against climate change to “the radical Islamic State” and suggested the measles vaccine will give people autism.

“The climate agenda is as harmful for Western youth as the radical Islamic State is for their youth,” according to a tweet last March from Pereira.

