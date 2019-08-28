Kevin O’Leary Involved In Deadly Ontario Boat Crash: Reports

Chris Young/The Canadian Press Former "Dragons Den" star Kevin O'Leary is seen here in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2017.

Reality TV star Kevin O’Leary was involved in a deadly boat crash in Ontario’s Muskoka region over the weekend, multiple reports say. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Florida man died after a two-boat collision Saturday night near Emerald Island on Lake Joseph in Seguin Township, Ont., which is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Toronto. Police say the 64-year-old American man was fatally injured in the crash, while a 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge, Ont., suffered critical injuries and died later in hospital. Three others were injured in the incident and have since been treated and released from hospital, police say. So far, no charges have been laid.

On Wednesday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the police investigation was ongoing, but wouldn’t say if O’Leary was involved in the incident. According to TMZ, one of the boats involved belonged to the “Shark Tank” investor. HuffPost Canada reached out to O’Leary for comment through his website, but no immediate response was provided. However, several news outlets are circulating a statement attributed to O’Leary. “Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” the statement said. “I am fully co-operating with authorities.” Watch: O’Leary says Canada is a “disaster.” Story continues below.