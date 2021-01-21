Terray Sylvester / Reuters A depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, N.D., Jan. 25, 2017. C Energy Corp. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs related to the pipeline.

CALGARY ― TC Energy Corp. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs related to its decision to halt work on its Keystone XL pipeline expansion project.

The company suspended work on the project Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled a key presidential permit for the pipeline border crossing.

TC Energy had earlier warned that blocking the project would lead to the layoffs of thousands of union workers building the pipeline.

Watch: Alberta’s Kenney urges trade sanctions if no satisfaction on Keystone XL pipeline. Story continues below.