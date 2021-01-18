Pipeline Operator Promises Keystone XL Will Have Net Zero Emissions

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. has announced a plan for its Keystone XL project to achieve net zero emissions when it is placed into service, even as the future of the pipeline expansion appeared in doubt.

Transition documents suggest Joe Biden will kill the controversial project as soon as Wednesday when he’s sworn in as U.S. president, rescinding a construction permit granted in 2019 by his predecessor, U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, TC Energy said late Sunday that it has a plan to eliminate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from Keystone XL’s operations.

“Climate change is a serious issue and we have an important role to play in managing GHG emissions while balancing the need for safe, reliable and economic energy,” TC Energy chief executive Francois Poirier said in a statement.

TC Energy also said Keystone XL has signed an agreement with North America’s Building Trades Unions to work together on the construction of TC Energy owned or sourced renewable energy projects.