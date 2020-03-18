Tetiana Soares via Getty Images Kids love fluffy pillows, right? They'll play on them for hours, right?

If you’re practising social distancing and self-isolation, and you’re looking for something — anything — to do inside, a good ol’ fashioned mini home makeover is a fun way to pass the hours.

An organized living area with an appealing aesthetic for parents and kids can make all this time spent at home a bit more enjoyable, especially for families that share small spaces.

So, if your hands are itching to work on a project, we found several everyday home décor items that can double as kid-friendly accessories.

Check out some of our favourite home décor hacks that will maintain your sense of style, while creating an environment your little ones will love.

Remember, when you’re shopping, do so online and not at a physical store, and practice safe hygiene when receiving deliveries at your home.

Patio dishes as kid dishes

Melamine patio dishes are a great way to keep things chic and safe at the dinner table; they’re perfect for slightly older children who don’t need the dividers or suction bottoms of kiddie plates.

These primary coloured melamine and plant fibre cups and matching plates at Logan & Finley are dishes that kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy.

Meditation pillows as floor cushions

This large square meditation cushion from Byoga doubles as a perfect floor pillow for kids to cozy up on, read on, and play on, or even as additional seating for guests.

This specific pillow’s handle loop makes it easy for your child to tidy up when they’re done and conveniently tuck the pillow away until its next use. But really, any big flat cushion will do!

Turkish towels as bath towels

Good for the environment and gorgeous to look at, Turkish towels are quick drying, highly absorbent, and perfect for wrapping up our LO’s after a bath.

MoMo Productions via Getty Images "Yes, we're stuck at home for God knows how long, but at least you look adorable in this towel."

Stray & Wander’s Rio towel comes in several stylish colours to hang in your bathroom and House of Jude has snuggly hooded options perfect for babies and kids.

Woven baskets as toy bins

Keeping toys neatly tucked away can be a trying task, but we’ve found using sturdy woven baskets like this one from Ten Thousand Villages not only contains our kids’ chaos but also makes for an eye-catching home accessory.

Love it as much as we do? Grab an extra one and use it to hold plant pots or to store blankets.

Plastic mason jars as art supply containers

Mason jars are a staple in our kitchens, but we’re also fond of their minimalist feel in our kids’ spaces to hold craft supplies and tiny toys.

Find packs of them on Amazon and use them them to not only get organized, but to add a boho feel to any room in your home.

Nature prints as wall décor

Who says kid-friendly art can’t please the parents’ tastes, too? We are fans of joyfully coloured prints from Cabin Journal to brighten our babes’ bedrooms, as well as our own for that matter!

Whimsical nature prints are also a great way to add some kid-friendly art and a nostalgic feel to your home, like this giraffe print or lion print from Indigo.

Forest print wallpaper for kids’ bedrooms

While teddy bears and dinosaurs might be easily outgrown, a forest-themed wallpaper can be enjoyed by all ages.

FollowTheFlow via Getty Images Is this kids' bedroom overkill? Maybe, but really, what else are you going to do when you now have unlimited hours indoors?

We’re all about the calm vibe of majestic silver birch like this peelable pre-pasted one from Lowes in our kids’ bedrooms, or on a statement wall in our communal living space.

Collapsable laundry bags as stuffie storage

Stuffie collections can be a bit of a problem — namely where to store them all!

We’ve found that collapsable laundry bins, like this one from Ikea, fulfil their role as a hamper and are equally efficient to hold soft lighter toys; at $14.99 apiece, we are happy to grab a couple for the house.

Beauty product shower storage for bath toys

We love that beauty product storage for the shower, like this basket from Ikea, works perfectly for storing bath toys.

Easy-to-install suction cups stick to ceramic tile, and drainage holes in the bottom help keep toys dry and mould free.

Himalayan salt lamps in kids’ bedrooms

We adore the soothing glow a Himalayan salt lamp emits and it turns out our littles love them, too.

Shop an ethically sourced, accessibly priced lamp like this one from well.ca, and invite your child to wind down by turning it on before bed.