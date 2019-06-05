mattcoats via Getty Images This sand vintage has earthy undertones and a gritty after-taste.

Show us a kid who’s been to the park or the beach, and we’ll show you a kid who’s eaten sand. If you think back hard enough, even you can probably remember exactly how gritty that sand feels in your teeth, in the same way that you know exactly how salty Play-Doh is and how delicious bath-water tastes. Eating things we shouldn’t is a universal part of childhood. But that doesn’t mean parents won’t freak out when they see their darling baby shove a fistful of dirt in their slobbery little mouth. So, how bad is it when a kid eats sand? Well, according to experts, it’s not great, but also not a huge cause for alarm. WATCH: Turns out beach sand is super gross. Story continues below.

While some sand can contain fecal material and bacteria, overall, the risk of kids getting sick from eating it is relatively low, Dr. Michael Dickinson, a pediatrician in Miramichi, N.B, and former president of the Canadian Paediatric Society, told HuffPost Canada. “There’s probably no cause for panic,” Dickinson said. But wait ... what was that about poop in sand? We already knew pools and beach-water are full of poop bacteria that can make people sick, but lo and behold, so is sand. In fact, scientists have found “fecal bacteria” in beach sand at levels 10 to 100 times higher than the nearby seawater, according to the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology. Park or sandbox sand isn’t safe from poop bacteria, either. A 2017 Spanish study found that playground sandboxes can harbour strains of the bacterium Clostridum difficile, Reuters reports. Essentially, they’re “swimming pools without disinfecting chlorine,” Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, told CBS News. It’s not so bad, though But, Jose Blanco, a researcher from the Spanish sandbox study, told Reuters that even bacteria in sand isn’t cause for alarm. “We have to learn to live with these agents. If our children live in a highly clean environment, their immune system will not be developed in the correct way, and probably, problems like allergy will be present,” he added. WATCH: Why you might want your kids to get dirty. Story continues below.