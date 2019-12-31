The findings of the analysis, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, showed that 18 of the 28 studies suggested that children who drank whole milk were less likely to be overweight or obese than kids who drank reduced-fat milk. The researchers added that among the children who drank whole milk, the risk of being overweight or obese was 40 percent lower than among the reduced-fat milk drinkers.

Although the researchers point out that ten out of the 28 studies did not find an association between drinking full fat milk and a lower risk of being overweight or obese, they also added that none of the studies included in the analysis showed that kids who drank reduced-fat milk had a lower risk of being overweight or obese.

The researchers say the findings go against Canadian and international guidelines, which currently recommend that children consume reduced-fat cow milk instead of whole milk starting at age two to reduce the risk of obesity.