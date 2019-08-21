Dennis Owen / Reuters Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, in Kamloops, B.C., May 29, 2018. Kinder Morgan sold the project to the federal government in 2018.

Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corp has agreed to buy smaller rival Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for $4.35 billion, bulking up its storage resources in Canada. Kinder Morgan Canada is 70-per-cent owned by Texas-based Kinder Morgan, and last year sold the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline system to the federal government. It marks just the latest case of foreign capital exiting Canada’s oil industry. The Koch brothers, owners of Koch Industries, the U.S.’s second-largest privately held company, sold their Canadian assets earlier this year, according to news reports. Watch: Federal government approves Trans Mountain expansion project (again). Story continues below.

Producers in Canada’s Alberta oilfields are storing more oil locally due to a shortage of transport options and the Cochin pipeline currently carries U.S. condensate into the region to dilute the heavy crude it produces. Years of delay in building new pipelines has led to oil production outpacing takeaway capacity and pushed up demand for storage tanks in the Canadian industry. The deal also follows an unsolicited bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd., highlighting growing interest in the “midstream” business in transporting and storing crude in an otherwise slow energy M&A market. Kinder Morgan’s Cochin pipeline system traverses three provinces in Canada and seven states in the United States and is one of two pipelines that import condensate from the United States. Pembina, which owns a range of gas and oil pipelines, storage and processing plants in western Canada, will also buy the Edmonton storage and terminal business as well as the bulk storage business Vancouver Wharves, as part of the deal.