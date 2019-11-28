Multiple People Killed In Kingston, Ont., Small Plane Crash

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press A police car in Kingston, Ont., is seen here on Jan. 21, 2017. Kingston authorities say an aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the city.

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say there are “numerous fatalities” after a small plane crashed in a wooded area within the city limits. The police force says in a tweet Wednesday night that the aircraft has been located and officers are securing the scene until Transport Canada arrives to join the investigation.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

Const. Ash Gutheinz says the aircraft went down around the supper hour on Wednesday and residents of the area were not at risk. Investigators have not released information on how many people were on board.