10/26/2019 08:30 EDT

Kirkland Infant Formula Recalled By Costco Due To Cronobacter Contamination Risk

Consumers should either throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase.

  • Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020.

Anyone who has the product is advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports linking the product to any illnesses, however, the CFIA says that in rare cases Cronobacter can cause serious or even fatal infections of the bloodstream and central nervous system.

Canada Food Inspection Agency
  • Canadian Press
