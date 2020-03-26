Kirsten Hillman/Government of Canada Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to Washington, is shown in an undated photo from the government of Canada.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting a veteran of the international-trade trenches to be Canada’s first permanent female envoy to the United States — just as a raging international pandemic tests the continent’s cross-border resolve. Kirsten Hillman, who is currently the acting ambassador in Washington, is taking over the corner office of Canada’s embassy on Pennsylvania Ave. on a full-time basis, Trudeau announced today. Hillman is no stranger to difficult negotiations with the country’s largest trading partner, having played a central role in the 13-month effort in 2018 to negotiate a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. Watch: Trudeau addresses border closure

Most recently, she worked closely with partners around the world in the talks to ensure the Canada-U.S. border remained open to two-way trade and commerce despite the global outbreak of COVID-19, Trudeau says in a statement obtained by The Canadian Press. “When we worked together to negotiate the new NAFTA, I saw Ms. Hillman’s ability to stand up for Canadians and fight for their interests,” Trudeau says in the statement. “She combines exceptional knowledge and skills, and is a gifted diplomat. Ms. Hillman will remain a trusted adviser, friend, and counsellor in Washington and is our point person with Congress and the U.S. administration. I know that Canadians will be well represented by her.” Hillman, who served as deputy ambassador from 2017 to 2019, has been acting ambassador since her predecessor David MacNaughton resigned from the post last summer.