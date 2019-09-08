A global housing slowdown is taking place, and Canada is nearing the very bottom of it.

Canada placed 49th out of 56 national housing markets included in the Knight Frank Global House Price Index, which ranks countries by annual home price changes each quarter.

In the second quarter, Canadian home prices were up only 0.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to Knight Frank, a property consultancy headquartered in the U.K.

