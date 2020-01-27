The world was left reeling from NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday, with many taking to social media to express their grief. A fatal helicopter crash took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Celebrities came forward with online tributes and memories about Bryant. Ex-teammate Shaquille O’Neal, former U.S. president Barack Obama, and others who knew the retired L.A. Lakers player sent their heartfelt condolences to his surviving family: Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three daughters.

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020