The world was left reeling from NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday, with many taking to social media to express their grief. A fatal helicopter crash took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Celebrities came forward with online tributes and memories about Bryant. Ex-teammate Shaquille O’Neal, former U.S. president Barack Obama, and others who knew the retired L.A. Lakers player sent their heartfelt condolences to his surviving family: Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three daughters.
Canadian notables like the Toronto Raptors, Justin Bieber, and Drake voiced shock and sadness over Bryant’s passing; actor Jim Carrey was moved to paint a portrait of the “Black Mamba.”
Watch the video above to see what else celebrities are saying about Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths.