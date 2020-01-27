Life

Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi's Deaths

Kanye West, Barack Obama, and more shared their disbelief on social media.

The world was left reeling from NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday, with many taking to social media to express their grief. A fatal helicopter crash took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Celebrities came forward with online tributes and memories about Bryant. Ex-teammate Shaquille O’Neal, former U.S. president Barack Obama, and others who knew the retired L.A. Lakers player sent their heartfelt condolences to his surviving family: Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three daughters.

Canadian notables like the Toronto Raptors, Justin Bieber, and Drake voiced shock and sadness over Bryant’s passing; actor Jim Carrey was moved to paint a portrait of the “Black Mamba.”

Watch the video above to see what else celebrities are saying about Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths.

