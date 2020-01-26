Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Also Killed In Helicopter Crash

Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of NBA great Kobe Bryant, was killed alongside her father in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, according to multiplereports. Gianna was traveling with her father and three others when the helicopter went down in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County, killing everyone on board, TMZ first reported. The identities of the other crash victims have not yet been confirmed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston on March 2, 2019.

Gianna was Bryant’s second-oldest of four children. His oldest daughter, Natalia, turned 17 earlier this month. His third daughter, Bianka, is 3 and his youngest daughter, Capri, was born in June of last year. Gianna shared her father’s love of basketball and was “hellbent” on one day playing for the University of Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported in 2018. “She watches their interviews, watches how they play and learns — not just in wins, but in tough losses, how they conduct themselves,” her father told the Courant. “It’s great, as a parent, to be able to see my daughter pull inspiration from them.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kobe Bryant is seen with his wife Vanessa Bryant and their two oldest daughters, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

Bryant’s Instagram account showcased himself as a proud family man, with him sharing numerous photos that included his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their children. Former President Barack Obama was among those expressing his condolences to Bryant’s family on Twitter while highlighting the particular heartbreak of losing a child. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” he tweeted.