NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The former Los Angeles Laker, nicknamed “Black Mamba,” was 41.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the helicopter’s other eight passengers who were all confirmed dead. The identities of the other crash victims have not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a S-76 helicopter crashed “under unknown circumstances.” The FAA said it will investigate the crash, as will the National Transportation Safety Board.

Bryant, who was married to wife Vanessa for more than 18 years, was also father to Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

A spokesperson for Bryant did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.