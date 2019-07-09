Kristin Davis Opens Up About Her Black Daughter's Experience With Racism

It didn’t take long for racism to truly hit home for Kristin Davis after she adopted the first of her two black children.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Monday to discuss interracial adoption, the “Sex and the City” star got teary-eyed as she described an incident involving Gemma, now 7. (See the full interview below.)

“I’d be holding her in my arms and people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player,’” Davis recalled.

The actress said she tried to be polite, all the while thinking, “This is really deep and bad and how dare they limit my child and how dare they make that assumption.”