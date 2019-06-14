Raptors' Kyle Lowry Asks Fred VanVleet How It Feels To Be A NBA Champion

The Toronto Raptors are world champions, and Kyle Lowry can’t hear those words enough.
The longtime Raptors point guard, who was traded to Toronto nearly seven years ago, shared his enthusiasm with a question for fellow player Fred VanVleet after the 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in Oakland, Calif.
In a video posted online by the NBA, the two shared a heartfelt moment.
“Fred, how does it feel to be a world champion?” the Philadelphia native asked with a smile.
“It’s unbelievable, man,” VanVleet responded while touching the brim of his 2019 NBA Champions hat. “And it’s unbelievable to have guys like Kyle Lowry on your team who step up and go for 15 (points) in the first quarter.
“You know, but, he should’ve had 50,” the pride of Rockford, Ill., jokingly added. “You know, he slowed down, so I just wanted to go out there in the second half to bail him out and just try to help him for his legacy, you know.”
The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times in just one hour after it was published on Facebook.
Watch: Here’s how fans in Toronto reacted to the NBA championship.