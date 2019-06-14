Raptors' Kyle Lowry Asks Fred VanVleet How It Feels To Be A NBA Champion

The Toronto Raptors are world champions, and Kyle Lowry can’t hear those words enough.

The longtime Raptors point guard, who was traded to Toronto nearly seven years ago, shared his enthusiasm with a question for fellow player Fred VanVleet after the 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in Oakland, Calif.

In a video posted online by the NBA, the two shared a heartfelt moment.

“Fred, how does it feel to be a world champion?” the Philadelphia native asked with a smile.