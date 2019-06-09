Associated Press Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry after practice in Toronto on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

There isn’t much that stumps Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, on or off the court. But one question put forward by a 13-year-old reporter ahead of Game 5 managed to do just that. Lowry had been answering questions at a media conference after training on Sunday when Arjun Ram, a young reporter with CBC Kids, came forward. At this point, Lowry had been answering with his usual professional stoicism — but when Ram asked him what it felt like to be an “icon all over Canada for kids” Lowry had to give take a moment. “That’s a crazy question, I ain’t never been asked that one,” Lowry responded, clearly astonished.

But, after a few seconds, he gave Ram, and Canadian kids across the country, a winning answer. “I’ll put it this way, man, I was once a kid,” Lowry said. “I was once in your shoes, and to be able to know kids one day will want to be like me, I hold myself to a super-high standard.”

He said he hoped Ram and other kids saw a man that’s “really professional, really about his business” but still “fun and loving it.” This isn’t the first time Lowry’s shown himself as a great example. After a spectator shoved him during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, he remained calm. He said later that he kept his composure because he wanted to be a good example for his kids. Lowry also made sure Ram knew how he felt about the question before moving on to the next one.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Kyle Lowry handles the ball during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 7, 2019.