NBA champion Kyle Lowry has already achieved legendary status as one of the greatest Toronto Raptors players ever ( co-signed by Vince Carter, no less ), but it’s his sons Karter and Kameron on the sidelines who steal the show.

The duo had crowds cheering when they came out to support their father when his former college retired his jersey on Feb. 26, with Karter in a tiny tux and Kameron wearing a star-emblazoned dress shirt. Their cute cameo is the recent in a string of heart-warming appearances the boys have made to show their dad how much they care.