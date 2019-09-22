WWE wrester Lacey Evans may have been just playing a part when she reamed out an RCMP officer for giving her a speeding ticket, but the officer’s response was as authentic as it gets.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸 2. You know Exactly who I am. 3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV

The U.S. wrestler, who was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show, posted a video on her Twitter account on Saturday. In the clip, she asks the RCMP officer if he knows who she is.

“You should know exactly who I am,” she says when he confirms he doesn’t know her. “Ya nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket… you have a terrible day, sir.”

Evans uses her signature “ya nasty” catchphrase in the video, with many wrestling sites suggesting she was merely staying in character and embodying the “Sassy Southern Belle” personality she puts on when in the wrestling ring — one that is designed to be unlikeable.