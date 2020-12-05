Cree Artist Teams Up With Edmonton Ikea On Indigenous Showroom

A Canadian Ikea has gotten a bit of an Indigenous makeover. The retailer’s Edmonton location teamed up with Lance Cardinal, an artist from the Bigstone Cree Nation in Alberta’s Treaty 8 territory, to create its first Indigenous showroom.

Cardinal, whose artist name is ᐊᐧᒐᐢᐠ (muskrat), said the 410 sq-ft. showroom was modelled after a family of five from the Samson Cree Nation and the Montana First Nation. It features a living room, dining room, kitchen and garage.

He told HuffPost Canada the room is meant to be both warm and inviting to shoppers and share what a contemporary Indigenous lifestyle looks like.

“Some of the elements in this room are very familiar to me growing up: the Frozen moose meat in the freezer, the kitchen table full of sewing items, the walls filled with Indigenous art,” he said.