Laneway Homes Could Transform 310 Km Of Toronto's Underused Spaces

HuffPost Canada Owned Jeffrey and Shelley Lin stand in front of their soon-to-be laneway suite July 3, 2019. They are among the first homeowners in Toronto to build a rental unit in place of the garage.

TORONTO — Jeffrey Lin envisions the laneway behind his house to become a neighbourhood oasis as homes replace garages and families fill the space.

“Kids will be out here,” Lin, 40, said while gesturing down the laneway bordered by mature backyard trees in the west-end of Toronto. “It’s quieter than the main street.”

Lin and his wife Shelley are among the first in the city to take advantage of the city’s one-year-old regulations allowing laneway housing. They hope their 3-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot suite including two storeys, finished basement and carport will be complete in October.

The couple plan to rent it out to help pay the mortgage for the property they bought in 2017. They currently work in the financial sector, have two young boys, and rent out the main house while living with Shelley’s parents in Etobicoke.

When asked why they took on the building project, which is complicated due to the many rules the city has put into place, Shelley said it just made sense.

“We already have the land, and it’s a good location — near High Park and the Union Pearson Express stop — and in the future it could be for our kids when they’re older, or for my parents when they’re older,” she said.