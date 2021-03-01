There were definitely some rough spots at Sunday night’s Golden Globes: the tech issues, the jokes that acknowledged the HFPA’s diversity problems, the “Emily in Paris” nomination.

But there were some highlights, too. Along with the multiple wins for “Schitt’s Creek,” one sweet moment involved La’Ron Hines talking to little kids who definitely don’t know what the Golden Globes are.

If you’re not on TikTok, you might not know Hines was playing off a format he’s perfected on the platform.

He calls it “Are You Smarter Than A Preschooler?”, and he uses it to ask little kids questions about the world. The videos often start with JaBria, a little girl who’s become well-known in her own right, and who was a hit on the Globes as well.

The kids usually don’t know the answers to Hines’ questions — but that’s part of the charm.

There was one question the kids at the Golden Globes got right: they all knew about Chadwick Boseman, the late actor beloved for his role in “Black Panther.” (He was posthumously nominated for a Globe for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.)

Watching young kids, many of them Black, talk about Boseman brought some unexpected pathos to the segment.

I follow La’Ron Hines on tiktok and those videos always crack me up (team jabria, obvs)... I was not expecting to be crying over all the kids knowing who Chadwick Boseman is 🥺 #goldenglobes — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) March 1, 2021

La’Ron Hines with the “who is Chadwick Boseman?” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #GoldenGlobes — James III (@James3rdComedy) March 1, 2021