Everything We Know So Far About Lashana Lynch As The New 007

Lashana Lynch, the British actress best known for her star-making role in this year’s “Captain Marvel,” is reportedly first black woman 007 agent to join the 55-year James Bond franchise. Note that careful distinction: “007 agent.” In the upcoming “Bond 25,” Lynch will not be overwriting Daniel Craig’s beloved Bond so much as she’ll be playing a new 007 character, a woman named Nomi who takes over after a wearied Bond ducks into retirement. The film will open serenely, with Bond reclining into his life of luxury in Jamaica after having retired at the end of his last escapade in 2015′s “Spectre.”

But the movie’s initial calm doesn’t last for very long — an insider has reported that “there is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in, 007,” and in walks Lashana, who is black, beautiful and a woman.” Obviously, Bond won’t be able to resist the new agent’s charm or her brilliance, but she’ll be largely disinterested in his pursuit of her ... at least at first. The 007 codename reassignment to Lynch marks a major moment for the franchise, which is among the longest, continually-running series in history and has fielded complaints for years over the persistent whiteness of its cast and treatment of its female characters. This comes on the heels of Brie Larson playing the titular character in “Captain Marvel,” and the recent announcement that Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel in Disney’s forthcoming, “The Little Mermaid.”

I’m just glad to have lived to be alive in an era where young black girls everywhere can dream of being a mermaid—or an international spy.@chloexhalle@LashanaLynch#TheLittleMermaid#Bond25pic.twitter.com/lXAia27Kqs — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 14, 2019

The addition of Nomi to the Bond universe appears to have been largely motivated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” who wrote the “Bond 25” movie script in an effort to modernize its storyline. “There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Bond is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” she told the Daily Mail. ″[The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to his character.”

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Lashana Lynch is making history as the first black woman star to take on the 007 role.

Lynch, who is 31 and a Jamaican-born, British actor, made her big debut in 2011′s “Fast Girls,” but her breakthrough was her role as the fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in “Captain Marvel.” She had her first leading role on Shonda Rhimes’ ABC period drama, “Still Star-Crossed,” and was classically trained in theatre from the prestigious performing arts Sylvia Young Theatre School, which has produced enormous stars, such as Amy Winehouse, Rita Ora, and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.

Wow. Lashana Lynch is the next 007. She’s not playing Bond, but will take over the code name. Brava, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ushering in a new era where WoC can lead a spy series, like Sandra Oh in #KillingEve. H/t @iamlaurenphttps://t.co/qcSpMHF2zR — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) July 14, 2019

Us: “we want Idris Elba as James Bond”



Producers: “no”



Us: “WE WANT ID-“



Producers: “you get Lashana Lynch”



Us: pic.twitter.com/OEYwOQO7IM — Nigglet (@JambaJuJu) July 14, 2019

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Sylvia Young Theatre School, Lashana Lynch's alma mater, where many prominent artists have graduated from.