Last-Minute Gifts Because You Procrastinated Shopping Until Now

Oops! You’ve done it again.

We’re halfway through the month of December, Christmas is looming just around the corner like a promise (or a threat), and you’ve yet to complete your shopping. It’s not that you forgot (Christmas is, after all, always on the same day), but you did put it off until now, for whatever reason. Now you’re here, and you don’t know what to do.

Let us say in advance: you’re welcome. Whether you’re scrambling to get a gift for a friend, for a family member, for a partner or for Jake from State Farm, we’re here to save your life.

Here’s a list of last-minute Christmas gifts that can, we hope, cover all of your bases. With any luck, nobody will think they were an afterthought. (The trick, by the way, is always gift cards.)

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the images to see more info about the gifts and where to get them.

Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Adults See Gallery