HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

If you’re reading this then we’re gonna go ahead and assume Father’s Day totally snuck up on you. It’s okay, it’s been a weird year, and a rough one at that.

Chances are you can’t do a big hurrah to celebrate your love for your father (or the father figure in your life) but you still want to make it a special day. This is where this guide will come in handy.

Gift cards get a bad rep for being thoughtless, but we beg to differ. If you choose the right one, one that suits your dad’s interests, it works out better for everyone. He’ll get to choose exactly what he wants, and you’ll get to send him his gift without delay. Bonus benefit: you can load them up with whatever amount you want!

Browse through the list below to find the right last minute Father’s Day gift for your dad.

MasterClass

MasterClass

Whether your dad’s passion is writing, acting, playing poker, cooking, photography, business, close-up magic, all of the above, or something else entirely, he’ll learn from the best with MasterClass. An All-Access MasterClass pass will give him the freedom to find the courses he wants, with the instructors he admires, for a whole year.

Parachute

Parachute

Parachute is the go-to destination for luxury bedding, bath accessories, and home decor. Their elegant muted colours fit right in with a modern aesthetic. It’s time to upgrade your dad’s linen game!

Parker Clay

Parker Clay

Parker Clay has a collection of gorgeous, artisanal leather products that are ethically made in Ethiopia, empowering vulnerable women through the enterprise. Not only are their products beautifully crafted, they can also, quite literally, change someone’s life. They currently have 20% off for Father’s Day, so your dad will get a bigger bang for his buck!

Competitive Cyclist

Competitive Cyclist

We feel like this might be an instant win for some of you. If your dad is a biking aficionado, whether it’s mountain biking on weekends or cycling literally everywhere during the week, this is the one for him. Competitive Cyclist has a big catalogue of products that’ll keep his wheels turning.

Sons of Hollis

Sons of Hollis

Born from a tiny basement in Hollis, Queens, the Sons of Hollis have amassed a loyal following, which is a testament to the quality of their products. They have all the items your dad needs to keep his beard smelling and looking on point.

Grooming Lounge

Grooming Lounge

When seeking a truly original gift – one certain to deliver increased handsomeness, confidence and relaxation – look no further than Grooming Lounge Gift Cards. They have products for beard care, shaving, skin care, body, and hair care. They also have wonderful sets that your dad can buy to upgrade his beauty routine. They currently have 15% off for Father’s Day.

Sephora

Sephora