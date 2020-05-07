HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Capuski via Getty Images

Listen, it happens, ok? We can’t believe it’s already May either. You got busy and Mother’s Day totally slipped your mind ― you’ll find no judgement here. The problem is that now it’s too late, and whatever you want to order for her won’t arrive on time.

It’s a strange one this year. You’re likely far apart, and to be safe, you can’t simply show up to her home with flowers and a cake. You also can’t take her out for a nice mother-child date, which leaves you with very few options on how to celebrate her this year.

Before you start wondering what she ever did to deserve such an ungrateful child, why don’t you take a look at the helpful list below? We rounded up a nice variety of gift cards you can get your mom that will make her happy, and you’ll get to give her on time.

This Mother’s Day, give her the gift of choice! Let’s be honest, it works out better for the both of you.

MasterClass

MasterClass

Whether your mom’s passion is writing, acting, playing poker, cooking, photography, business, close-up magic, all of the above, or something else entirely, she’ll learn from the best with MasterClass. An All-Access MasterClass pass will give her the freedom to find the courses she wants, with the instructors she admires, for a whole year.

Indigo

Indigo

The brilliant thing about an Indigo gift card is that mom can use it to buy books, stationary, home decor, reading accoutrements, tech, and more. You can load the card with whatever you’re comfortable spending, which makes this gift budget-friendly.

comiXology

comiXology

If your mom can’t get enough graphic novels, or is knee deep into the Spiderverse, then this is the right gift for her. She can use the gift card to purchase books from the online comiXology store, and they will automatically sync across mobile and tablet devices that have the comiXology Comics app. She’ll be able to start reading them immediately!

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee

Nothing beats the sensory experience of a fantastic cup of coffee in the morning. If your mom is a coffee connoisseur, then you already know she needs this. If not, this gift will be a wonderful way to elevate a daily habit of hers to make her routine more refined. Ditch the big batch grounds and barely-functioning drip machine in favour of Blue Bottle caffeine bliss.

Society6

Society6

You know your mom loves art, but you’re not quite sure what kind of art she loves. “Art” is also usually expensive, because you’re thinking of the stuff that gets displayed in galleries and museums. Society6 makes all that simpler. They turn beautiful art by independent artists into individually-printed pieces you can decorate your home with. This gift will benefit those independent artists, and give your mom a chance to decorate her home with whatever art she loves.

Wine.com

Wine.com

Need we say more?

Pandora

Pandora

We would be remiss if we didn’t include a jewelry option, and here it is. Known primarily for their beautiful charm bracelets, Pandora’s jewelry is gorgeous, elegant, and (best of all) affordable.

Your mom will be able to redeem this gift card on their online store.

Sephora

Sephora