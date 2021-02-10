Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Your Pandemic Boo

Panupong Piewkleng via Getty Images It's not too late ... yet.

Every night is couple night in COVID times, so maybe Valentine’s Day slipped your mind this year. Fear not: If you and your partner do gifts, we’ve found some not-terrible things you can still dash out and grab, because nobody wants the silent treatment under stay-home orders.

Click through the slideshow below to see images of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you still have time to buy for the one you love.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Pandemic Boo See Gallery

Hearts Crew Socks $8.50

A black heart on ivory white ― such a stylish look for feet! Perfect for elegantly padding around the house. Buy them here.

Cards for All $5 each

These inclusive gift cards (with proceeds supporting United Way’s COVID-19-recovery initiatives) celebrate all kinds of love, such as platonic love, love found in lockdown, and the lingering love between exes. There are 31 in the collection, including a gorgeous new addition by two-spirit Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter. Buy them here.



PC Chef Oaxacan Pork Tacos Meal Kit $18

Whip up dinner for two, from scratch, even if you’re no chef. This meal kit will walk you through all the steps to make pork tacos with mango salsa and smashed avocado ― perfect for a casual night in. Buy it here.

Dame Pom Vibrator Plum $130

So you thought Chapters-Indigo was just for books and scented candles? Thing again. They have a range of well-designed vibrators too, and some, like this one, are available for curbside pick-up. Buy it here.

Packard Bell Home Theatre Projector $120

Woo your loved one with a big-screen movie, projected at home. (An especially nice gift if you’re both bored of staring at the same four walls). Buy it here.

Lancôme l’Absolu Gloss Rôsy Plump $35

Glossy with a subtle pink tint, this product plumps and conditions the lips. Bring on the kissing! Buy it here.

Fujifilm INSTAX SQUARE SQ1 Instant Camera $150

Not every pic you take with your partner needs to go on Instagram, and some quite possibly wouldn’t be allowed anyway. Have fun with this instant camera, capturing more candid couple memories. Buy it here.





Wildcraft Buff Face and Body Scrub $20

If chances are high you’ll be ripping off each other’s loungewear on Feb. 14, you may want to get all smooth underneath the sweats first. Bonjour, exfoliant! Buy it here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch $80

Escape to a deserted island in Animal Crossing and take your loved one on a virtual escape. Head to the ocean, decorate your virtual space and explore your own personal paradise together. Buy it here.

Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Mask $53

Give the gift of soft and sensual skin with this enriching face mask. As well as containing manuka honey, it’s scented with sweet vanilla pod and mandarin. Buy it here.

More Than A Dozen Tulips $12

15 stems of tulips in your loved one’s fave colour. A lovely alternative to roses that says the warmer weather (and vaccines, hence wilder times) are coming soon. Buy them here.

Philips Multigroomer Series 5000 cordless with 17 trimming accessories $50

A tool that takes care of a multitude of head, facial and body hair trimming needs. Give this gift as a not-so-subtle hint it’s time to lose the quarantine beard. Buy it here.

Kawartha Dairy Moose Tracks Ice Cream $7

This is blatantly a half-assed grocery store gift, but, honestly, in these times you probably won’t hear much complaining. Buy it here.