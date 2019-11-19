Courtesy of Canadian Council for Public Private Partnerships Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott speaks during P3 2019: The 27th Annual CCPPP National Conference at the Sheraton Toronto Centre Hotel on Nov. 19, 2019.

TORONTO — The Ontario government will change its environmental assessment process and seize land for transit projects more quickly, the infrastructure minister said Tuesday.

“The current environmental assessment process system has proven cumbersome and the land assembly system susceptible to delays,” Minister Laurie Scott told the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships conference, P319, at a downtown Toronto hotel.

“We are also aware of weaknesses in the system that allow individuals to prolong the process long past the point that their concerns have received a fair hearing.”

The changes will only apply to transit projects in the Greater Toronto Area, Scott said.

LRT delays led to lawsuit

Ontario needs to learn from delays with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which led the company building the project to sue the province’s transit agency, Metrolinx, for compensation, she said.

The changes won’t sacrifice environmental protections, Scott told the business audience.

“To be clear, we are not talking about relaxing any environmental protections, we are simply improving the speed and efficiency of the process.”

None of the actual requirements for environmental assessment will change, Scott told HuffPost Canada in an interview.