After valiantly fighting the good fight, it’s the end of an era for Le Château.

News broke Friday that the Quebec clothing chain planned to liquidate and shut down its remaining 123 stores, finally putting an end to the once-popular retailer dogged by dwindling sales.

Getting its start as a menswear source in over 60 years ago, the Montreal retailer has gone through countless transformations — including a brief stint as a goth lover’s paradise — but really made a name for itself as the go-to place for chic outfits young Canadians would wear on a weekend.

While Le Château has largely been ignored by Canadian shoppers in recent years, the announcement reminded people just how beloved the stores were when they were teenagers, when it was at the forefront of high-school fashion and a staple of mall culture.

#LeChateau is closing and I'm gutted; devastated; inconsolable. I can't be held responsible for how much debt I accrue shopping the final day sales. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. 😥 — Smash 💕 (@macsmashley) October 23, 2020

There’s so much to unpack about why Le Château figured so heavily in our lives. Let’s talk a walk down memory lane:

First, it was THE “prom store” for Canadian teens

Looking for semi-formal clothing that would cost an after-school job’s paycheck or a month’s allowance? Le Château was where it was at. Always shiny, always satiny, many sequined and often ruched; it was the perfect attire for running around your local hotel ballroom, only to later collapse in a heap of underage drunken tears because you caught your crush making out with your other crush. No? Only us?

My prom dress was from the Le Chateau warehouse for twenty bucks. That place was a gem. Why is this trending? Are we discussing Quebecois tackiness and flammable clubwear you can hose off after you throw up from peach schnapps? — Zoe Whittall (@zoewhittall) September 28, 2020

Prom Set from Le Chateau! pic.twitter.com/JpzRjpl1 — Mode Elle (@ModeElle) March 31, 2012

Prom night at Le Chateau pic.twitter.com/ZKD7hVfAkV — Andrew Kurjata 📻 (@akurjata) June 29, 2014

Here's a tribute to my Le Chateau outfit for my prom! https://t.co/L4N3fCWDWs pic.twitter.com/W2tJRrfAaM — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 23, 2020

Best $80 bucks teenaged Kelli ever spent was on a prom dress there. Au revoir, Le Chateau! pic.twitter.com/bPNVFxVny9 — Kelli Thompson (@keltron76) July 7, 2020

Some of HuffPost Canada’s staff shopped for their formalwear there, including associate editor Mel Woods and senior video producer Shetu Modi.

RIP Le Chateau and specifically this dress I wore to my 2011 winter formal. pic.twitter.com/ieMEiYZTp0 — 🌸🌹💐 Melsommar 💐🔥🐻 (@intothemelwoods) October 23, 2020

Shetu Modi Shetu Modi shopped at Le Chateau over the years, often buying dresses for formal events and beachwear.

Le Château was a bastion of ’80s and ’90s style

The ’80s and ’90s saw the birth of so many very distinct music and fashion eras, and Le Château was there to dress you for every single one. Need a polka-dot rayon-button down to go with your extra-wide houser jeans? No problem. Got a new pair of Doc Martens you’re dying to pair a babydoll dress with to hit up the Pearl Jam concert? Just down the aisle. Need a black-lace tunic to wear over your goth-perfect all-black ensemble? Check the sale rack. PLUR-worthy fun fur? Yes, yes, YES.

I used to work at Le Chateau Fairview Mall while in University. I made so many good friends and worked with amazing people. I will always have fond memories of Le Chateau, and our crazy holiday parties. https://t.co/ajQfxX7FQc pic.twitter.com/l5Y0abkcHD — Deep into History (@DeepintoHistory) October 23, 2020

So long, Le Château. Thank you for helping make my 80s teen fashion dreams come true.🎩⛓🧷💋 pic.twitter.com/QhHhP3VXGd — Nic D (@bluegenes003) October 23, 2020

In the 80s if you wanted to look #NewWave or #NewRomantic this was the place to go in the mall. I rarely had the money to get anything there that wasn't super ugly on clearance but I did window shop a lot to get ideas for thrift store lookalike buys. #RIP #LeChateau pic.twitter.com/NaNrA1WBfF — It's a Lockdown Life For Us (@PanicandChaos) October 23, 2020

Le Chateau really was that girl... we will miss her pic.twitter.com/LvubWBXPwb — Lil Ms Springfield (@casonsharpe) October 23, 2020

c. 2002 - 6 button suit jacket, collar open and out#LeChateau pic.twitter.com/dEc6dLV5KY — Graham_TO (@global_graham) October 23, 2020

Shopping there always made us feel like cool kids ...

Le Château was the original must-have fast-fashion stop. It’s only right to pour one out for the store that paved the way for H&M, Zara and Hot Topic ... Roll call to all “Electric Circus” stars!

The last time I went to Le Chateau was to get an outfit to dance in on Electric Circus. #RIP #LeChateau https://t.co/GHqNe5QbFf — Dallas Dixon 🌈 (@DallasDixon) October 23, 2020

Growing up in small-town Chatham, Ontario, our downtown record store and #LeChateau in the mall were my only connections to the alt music and black-heavy wardrobe scene outside of trips to Toronto.



Le sigh. — Sally T (@sallyjaybird) October 23, 2020

Oh man. I remember strolling into 6th grade in an outfit I got from Le Chateau Junior Girl and feeling like a baddie. I think it was blue pants with white stripes down the sides and a red/white/black colour block tank. Who doesn’t have memories of shopping at @LeChateauStyle ?? — Lindsay Irene (@MsLindsayIrene) October 23, 2020

When I was in my 20s, I saw a Canadian Idol contestant wearing a top and later saw it in Le Chateau. I bought it and wore it when two friends and I dressed up like the top 3 Canadian Idol contestants that year. (Yes, it was the infamous Kalan Porter year.) https://t.co/eHPnBQb5PY — Tanis Howler’ween 🌕🐺🎃 (@TanisFowler) October 23, 2020

This makes me a bit sad. I remember travelling the 2 hours to Halifax with a friend to buy my first ‘grunge’ skirt at Le Chateau (it paired well with my combat boots) 😉💙 https://t.co/vkWioYu3Nm — Buttercream Vintage Clothing (@ErinKGross) October 23, 2020

... Even if the styles didn’t age well and the clothes didn’t last

Were some of our choices questionable? Maybe...

Memories of their clothes falling apart after wearing them twice #LeChateau — Mark Candler (@MarkCandler) October 23, 2020

Bye bye Le Crapeau. #lechateau. I will miss your poorly made blouses, your pinching shoes and pants that never properly fit — chelle (@chelleatlarge) October 23, 2020

At least the shopping atmosphere was unforgettable ...

Le Chateau is closing down! I will miss the loud dance music blaring in the store. I can picture @Kiesza Hideaway song being played on repeat. #LeChateau pic.twitter.com/reXDbxoMqX — Moore Pathammavong (@mpathammavong) October 23, 2020

le chateau is trending and its my time to ask this question: does anyone remember the store being decorated like alt goth nightclub in the 90s and then out of nowhere they switched it up to be designed like a discount Dior store? — S H A N T E L (@The_shantel) September 28, 2020

We all had that one item we were obsessed with

I bought my prom dress there in 1985 and also lace gloves without fingers a la Madonna. #lechateau pic.twitter.com/Z0FmWezUqE — CJF (@PoweredbyPoodle) October 23, 2020

Le Chateau is closing. I worked there in 2006 and just found this scarf from back then a couple weeks ago. I loved this scarf omg pic.twitter.com/ZbpmULlyFA — Cathee with a C (@_cousinlarry_) October 23, 2020

One of my first jobs in the late 90's was as a cashier at Le Chateau; back when the sold furry leopard spot bellbottom pants. I loved those pants. https://t.co/MfJPYFXTwA — Screaming inside my heart (@BunnyHunting) October 23, 2020

RIP to my older siblings' silk polka-dotted shirts from 1990 https://t.co/SldSuzT8Ph via @globalnews — Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) October 23, 2020

But, as the song goes, it’s closing time ...

It’s hard to say goodbye to a place filled with so many memories. Thankfully, a fellow bygone Canadian retail legend (or at least, a parody account of it) is welcoming Le Château into the marketplace afterlife with open arms.

It’ll be OK, Le Chateau. You can always live forever here on Twitter. https://t.co/2ylklUrklW — Zellers (@TheZellersStore) October 23, 2020

Adieu, Le Château!