Broadway icon Lea Salonga is renowned for her live theatrical roles, as well as providing the original singing voices for Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan.

Now, the 49-year-old “Reflection” vocalist is making history: Along with her “Yellow Rose” co-stars, they’re leading the first Filipino centred Hollywood film released in North American theatres. Watch the video above to hear Salonga talk about “Yellow Rose” in a Now This interview.

“Yellow Rose,” which debuted on Oct. 9, tells the story of an undocumented Filipina teenager living in Texas who loves country music more than anything.

Many are commending the movie for its realistic storyline: Rose’s hopes are interrupted after her mother is abruptly detained by U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE). Deportation affects many Asian immigrants, especially Filipino families and migrant workers, but is rarely seriously covered in pop culture depictions of Asian communities.

In a conversation with Now This, Salonga touched on the importance of a movie like “Yellow Rose” for more inclusive media representation.

″‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is a very specific story to a specific community and ‘Yellow Rose’ is also a very specific story,” she said, adding that having those details makes these films more relatable for viewers of all backgrounds: “People who didn’t think they’d be able to relate to what’s going on actually find something that hits so strongly.”

Salonga’s words have rang true, as excitement to see Filipino stories onscreen inspired people to bring back #GoldOpen. The hashtag challenges movie lovers to buy-out showings of Asian-American movies, first started in anticipation of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Hey Asian fam! You know that energy we put behind Crazy Rich Asians and Mulan? Let's use that same love and energy for @dianeparagas' #YellowRose opening this weekend! It's a major studio Filipino-fronted film and it needs our support! Come through!https://t.co/fb6VVfpDzm — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) October 8, 2020

Why “Yellow Rose”, a movie directed by @dianeparagas, is a HUGE deal especially for Filipinos: This is one of the first Filipino-led films released by a major Hollywood studio. Filipinos have been in America since 1587 and are the 3rd largest immigrant group in States. However-- — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) October 7, 2020

Filipinos lack mainstream media representation. Even in CRA and other huge (& awesome) Asian/AsianAm movies-- Filipinos have not been properly rep'd. If this movie has a successful opening weekend, it opens the door for more Filipino/Fil-Am stories to be green-lit in Hollywood — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) October 7, 2020

Please go to https://t.co/EB35MqsAFf to find more info on how you can watch this movie this weekend and support it so it can be the #1 movie in America!!! So excited to watch this movie! cc: @dianeparagas @EvaNoblezada @MsLeaSalonga @YellowRoseFilm #FAHM @goldhouseco — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) October 7, 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made the Gold Open challenge unsafe to do with large groups, Canadians hoping to see “Yellow Rose” can see it in available theatres in their area or wait for the digital release; repeated viewings of the trailer won’t be the same, but are guaranteed to make you cry.