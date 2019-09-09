Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 Federal Leaders' Debates

Social media posts. News conferences and statements. Door to door. Rallies. Text messages. Lawn signs. Canadian voters may be inundated with information these days, but hearing directly from federal party leaders remains a vital way to make an informed election choice. As the Leaders’ Debates Commission states, debates “give you a chance to see the character, temperament, and unscripted approaches of leaders seeking to be Canada’s prime minister.” Here’s how you can watch, listen, and engage with the two official leaders’ debates in the 2019 election campaign. This page will be updated regularly with new information and links to debate streams. What’s your question for the leaders’ debate? You may have a chance to ask them yourself during the live events. Click here to submit a question.

Canadian Press From left to right: Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet, Elizabeth May.

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press The debates will unfold live at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., seen here on June 21, 2016.

Who : The party leaders invited to the debates have all confirmed their participation: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet

Yves-François Blanchet Green Party Leader Elizabeth May. The leaders’ parties had to meet two out of three requirements set by the federal Leaders’ Debates Commission: 1) Representation in the current House of Commons by a member who was elected under that party’s banner 2) A determination that the party intends to run candidates in at least 90 per cent of electoral districts 3) The party’s candidates received at least four per cent of valid votes in the last election, or have a “legitimate chance” of winning seats, based on polling data and at the discretion of the debates commissioner. All participation order in the debates will be decided by draw to ensure fairness. Moderators The moderators come from each of the media organizations in the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, and have deep experience in news or politics coverage.

CDPP From left to right: Susan Delacourt, Dawna Friesen, Althia Raj, Lisa LaFlamme and Rosemary Barton.

CDPP From left to right: Alec Castonguay, Patricia Cloutier, Patrice Roy, Hélène Buzzetti, François Cardinal.

How the debate producer was chosen In 2018, the government announced plans to set up an independent commission to standardize a transparent process of organizing the leaders’ debates.



The mandate of the resulting Leaders’ Debate Commission, led by former governor general David Johnston, is to make the debates a more reliable and stable element of federal election campaigns, and to ensure the debates are as accessible as possible on a variety of platforms.



In May, the commission issued a request for proposal, seeking bidders to produce the English and French debates. Nine media outlets came together to form the Canadian Debate Production Partnership and won the contract to produce the two events.