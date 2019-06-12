Legal Aid Ontario Slashes Toronto Budgets To Save Clinics In The North

NurPhoto/Getty Images Lawyers protest cuts to Legal Aid Ontario at Queen's Park in Toronto May 7, 2019.

This story is a part of UNAIDED, a HuffPost Canada series that examines the effects of recent funding cuts to Ontario’s legal aid system and the impacts on the vulnerable people who rely on it to navigate our complicated justice system.

TORONTO — Legal aid clients in Toronto will be disproportionately affected by Legal Aid Ontario’s clinic budget cuts as the agency attempts to save services for low-income people in northern and rural communities. The changes come after the provincial government announced deep cuts to the agency earlier this spring. Toronto’s 14 clinics face a total of $2.1 million in budget cuts, Legal Aid Ontario’s director of clinic law services Tom Cowan told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. Parkdale Community Legal Services in the city’s west end will see the largest impact, with its budget slashed from $2.37 million to $1.3 million. Legal clinics provide services for people who can’t afford a lawyer, helping them fight illegal evictions and access income supports when struggling with unemployment or disabilities. Clinic directors have previously told HuffPost that even a one or two-per- cent cut will mean they have to lay off staff, directly reducing their services.

In addition to the cuts to Toronto’s clinics, there are six specialty clinics that will face significant reductions. These clinics do case work and also advocate on behalf of tenants, low-wage workers, injured workers and the environment. Every single clinic in Ontario will see its budget reduced in some way, but Legal Aid Ontario said the impact on clinics in small communities, as well as on specialty clinics that work with vulnerable populations like youth and the elderly, will be minimal. Cuts across all clinics will save $14.5 million over two years, said Jayne Mallin, vice-president of clinic law services. They planned to inform the affected locations Wednesday.

This has been a difficult exercise for us. In some ways, it’s been very positive. Charles Harnick, Legal Aid Ontario

Toronto clinics will lose more funding than the others because people there have access to other legal services, as well as to public transit and other social services, Legal Aid Ontario’s staff said. “Rural and northern clinics made it very clear, and it was obvious to us as well, if the cuts to their services were any more they would be devastated and wouldn’t be able to maintain their service,” said Charles Harnick, chair of Legal Aid Ontario. Northern clinics already offer fewer services and for people dispersed over hundreds of kilometres, some without access to cell phones or roads, never mind vehicles, said Mallin. “Our principle all the way through this is to preserve the one-on-one services,” Harnick said.

Rick Madonik/Getty Images Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney in the Queen's Park Legislature Sept. 15, 2018.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney put Harnick, a former Progressive Conservative MPP who served in premier Mike Harris’ cabinet, in charge of legal aid in March. Harnick said he started the job on April 11, the same day the PCs first unveiled the budget cuts to legal aid. Mulroney’s government is cutting $164 million in funding from the organization, or about 30 per cent of its total budget, by the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This year, Legal Aid Ontario is reducing its spending by between $70 million and $75 million split between clinics, immigration and refugee services, certificate programs for clients to hire private lawyers, and its own administration, duty counsel and lawyer services. Legal Aid Ontario maintains the province didn’t influence where it made make cuts. “We had complete freedom in where to find the savings,” Harnick said. “This has been a difficult exercise for us. In some ways, it’s been very positive.” The cuts have let Legal Aid Ontario adjust funding levels that haven’t been changed for decades and create equality in services across the province, he said. But the additional cuts coming in 2020 and 2021 will have a more profound impact. “Our feeling is that there’s very little more we can do on the clinic side right now. The only other way to establish real savings in the area of the clinics is around some kind of restructuring,” Harnick said. “We are not there yet. We’re certainly going to be talking about that.”

