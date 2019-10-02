Liberals, Tories Still Deadlocked Despite Frenzied Race: Poll

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests federal political leaders have been running in place over the first half of the 2019 election campaign, despite a frenzy of cross-country travel, policy announcements, attack ads and controversies.

According to the Leger poll, the Liberals and Conservatives remained locked in a tie, each with 34-per-cent support.

The New Democrats and Greens remained well back, battling it out for third place with 14 per cent and 11 per cent support respectively.