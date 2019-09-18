The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are leading parties that are virtually tied for voter support in a new Leger poll.

OTTAWA — The opening week of the federal campaign did little to change the dynamic of the race to the Oct. 21 election, a new poll suggests. Respondents to the Leger poll, conducted from Sept. 13 to 17 for The Canadian Press, put the Liberals and Conservatives in a virtual tie, with support for the governing party unchanged at 34 per cent and the Tories down two points to 33 per cent. The NDP and Greens continued in a dead heat for a distant third place, with 12 and 11 per cent respectively, unchanged from the Leger poll conducted just prior to last Wednesday’s official start of the campaign. Maxime Bernier’s fledgling People’s Party, meanwhile, was up one point to four per cent. While the national numbers showed no statistically significant change, the poll detected a number of slight shifts in opinion, cumulatively suggesting a bit of an uptick in Liberal fortunes at the expense of the Conservatives over the course of the opening week.

On the question of who would make the best prime minister, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was up two points to 27 per cent, while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was down one point to 22 per cent. The Greens’ Elizabeth May was named the best choice for prime minister by eight per cent of respondents, the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh by seven per cent and Bernier by just three per cent. The appetite for change was slightly diminished, with 54 per cent saying they want a change in government, down three points from the last Leger poll. Thirty per cent said they want to continue with the current Liberal government, up two points. The poll surveyed 1,598 eligible voters selected from Leger’s online panel; internet-based surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered random samples.

Very often the needle doesn’t move early on in the campaign. Christian Bourque, Leger executive vice-president