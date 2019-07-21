Lenny Kravitz recently talked with U.K. publication The Times about his blended family and the “beautiful” relationship he has with his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and her husband, “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa.

In the interview published Saturday, Kravitz said he and Bonet put the work into rebuilding a relationship after their divorce was finalized in 1993.

“We took the time so that we could become best friends again,” he said. “Our families are blended. I love her husband ― he’s like a brother to me ― and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”