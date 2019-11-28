Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks to the media with Leona Alleslev, the party's new deputy leader, by his side in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader.

Leona Alleslev is replacing former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October federal election. Scheer made the announcement Thursday morning in Ottawa.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September 2018.