11/28/2019 11:19 EST | Updated 40 minutes ago

Andrew Scheer Taps Leona Alleslev As New Deputy Conservative Leader

She crossed the floor to join the Tories in 2018.

  • The Canadian Press
Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks to the media with Leona Alleslev, the party's new deputy leader, by his side in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader. 

Leona Alleslev is replacing former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October federal election. Scheer made the announcement Thursday morning in Ottawa.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September 2018. 

She said at the time she disagreed with the Liberals’ handling of the economy and foreign affairs.

Her appointment as Conservative deputy leader comes as Scheer is trying to refocus his caucus on next week’s return of the House of Commons amid widespread dissent in the party over whether he should stay on as leader.

Two campaigns have now been launched seeking to mobilize the grassroots to vote him out at his leadership review in April.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 28, 2019.

  • The Canadian Press
