Conservative Party deputy leader Leona Alleslev apologized for comments she made on CBC Radio comparing LGBTQ Pride parades to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Alleslev, who was appointed deputy leader earlier this week, was asked about Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s view on LGTBQ marriage while on the CBC Radio show “The House” Saturday. She responded saying the Conservative Party “prides itself” on being “tolerant of all beliefs.” She was later asked if backlash against Scheer’s lack of public support for the LGTBQ community signals “that there’s no room for inclusion or tolerance at the most senior level?”

Chris Wattie / Reuters Leona Alleslev speaks during Question Period in the House of Commonsin Ottawa, Ontario on Sept. 17, 2018.

“I think that that’s obviously his choice and we live in a country where that’s his choice,” Alleslev said.””Have we asked anyone if they’ve marched in a St. Patrick’s Day parade?” Host Chris Hall asked her to clarify her statement, pointing out a St. Patrick’s Day parade is “a little different” than a Pride parade. “I think people can advocate for certain things without having to do it publicly,” she said. The Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MP was appointed deputy leader to signal Scheer’s intention to win more support in Ontario. She apologized Saturday afternoon.

I would like to sincerely apologize for a comment I made on CBC’s the House. Pride parades represent a wonderful celebration of the LGBTQ community and are an important symbol in the fight for LGBTQ rights. — Leona Alleslev (@LeonaAlleslev) November 30, 2019

I have always stood unequivocally in support of LGBTQ rights and will continue to do so in my role as Deputy Leader and as a parliamentarian. I did not intend to make erroneous and hurtful comparisons - I apologize unreservedly. — Leona Alleslev (@LeonaAlleslev) November 30, 2019

I am committed to being a strong progressive voice focussed on breaking down barriers to equal opportunity and ensuring that people from all communities can find a home in the Conservative Party like I did. — Leona Alleslev (@LeonaAlleslev) November 30, 2019

The apology came after she faced swift backlash on social media. Alleslev’s comments were flagged by Conservative strategist Melissa Lantsman.

Leona Alleslev said in an interview this AM on CBC Radio's The House. "Have we asked anybody if they marched in a St. Patrick's Day parade?"



Hope it’s all worth it, ⁦@LeonaAlleslev⁩ #cdnpoli



Listen to the interview ⬇️ https://t.co/wCi2Zc6sQt — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) November 30, 2019

As a gay Canadian of Irish descent, I would like to ask @LeonaAlleslev to please, for the love of God, stop. #cdnpolihttps://t.co/GQv2HzhOj1 — Michael Connolly (@NDPMikeC) November 30, 2019

St. Patrick's Day parades in Toronto in the 1860s were an opportunity for Irish Catholics - a marginalized group who were consigned to the lowest ranks of occupations - to communicate their identity and carve out a political and social space in a largely British Protestant city. https://t.co/kghCHNdXnm — Stuart MacKay (@Mackay_Stuart) November 30, 2019

Conservative Party insider Jamie Ellerton also responded to Alleslev’s claims by compiling a Twitter thread of all the times the Tory leader has publicly celebrated another group.

This is what basic respect for a community looks like:

“while other cultural groups – be they religious, national or ethnic – command that respect without question.” https://t.co/aPh2QMgiJ9https://t.co/HGXBtaD8FZ — Jamie Ellerton (@jellerton) November 30, 2019

“The new Deputy Leader’s remarks on The House this morning make it harder for Andrew Scheer to unite the Party and grow its appeal to Canadians,” he told HuffPost Canada in an email. Lantsman and Ellerton had penned an op-ed in the Globe and Mail about the party’s stance on LGBTQ rights in the Globe and Mail earlier this month. “For months, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has struggled to deviate from a script that reluctantly accepts marriage equality as the “settled” law of the land,” they wrote. “His visible discomfort in answering questions relating to LGBTQ people and their place in society only amplifies this reluctance.” During the interview, Hall referenced the editorial.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Andrew Scheer walks with Leona Alleslev in Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sept. 17, 2018.